Police defuse ‘pressure cooker’ bomb found in bag left at grocery shop in Ashulia

According to Ashulia police station, at around 9:30 pm on Thursday, a man wearing a face mask entered a grocery shop in the Charabag area of Ashulia to buy a soft drink. He handed the shopkeeper a Tk200 note to pay for his purchase. As the shopkeeper did not have sufficient change, he went to an adjacent shop to exchange the note. When he returned, the customer had disappeared, leaving behind a locked travel bag.

Police said that after waiting for a considerable time without the man returning to collect the bag, the shopkeeper informed local residents. When the bag was opened, they found a pressure cooker wrapped in Scotch tape. Suspecting it to be hazardous, they alerted Ashulia police station. Police officers arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and carried out an initial inspection. They confirmed that the tape-wrapped pressure cooker contained explosive materials and immediately informed senior officials.