Facebook Post
Recalling Ziaur Rahman’s famous radio address: Indian High Commission
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has remembered former Bangladesh president and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) founder Ziaur Rahman on the anniversary of his death. In a message posted on Facebook, the High Commission paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman.
The post also expressed a commitment to continuing to work together to ensure the progress and prosperity of the peoples of Bangladesh and India.
The post, published on the High Commission’s Facebook account at around 12:00 pm today, Saturday stated, “As the people of Bangladesh gather today in memory of one of their nation’s bravest sons - Shaheed President Zia-ur-Rahman, Bir Uttam - we recall his famous radio address of March 1971, which electrified the masses, inspired them on a path of resistance against oppression and led to national liberation.”
“Today, as then, India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in a saga of shared sacrifices and a common journey towards progress and prosperity of both our peoples,” added the Indian High Commission in the post.
Ziaur Rahman was killed on this day in 1981 by a group of army personnel at the Chattogram Circuit House.