Editors' Council urges withdrawal of false cases against journalists

The Editors’ Council has called on the new government to swiftly withdraw the false and harassment cases filed against journalists since 5 August 2024.

The call was made today, Wednesday, in a statement signed by Council President Nurul Kabir and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

The statement said that since 5 August 2024, numerous journalists across the country have been accused in false murder cases and many other harassment cases.

As a result of these cases, many journalists remain in prison, while others are being compelled to appear in court regularly. This has severely disrupted journalists’ normal professional activities and undermined the independent environment of the media.