Nothing has changed in our desire to see aspirations of Bangladeshi people met: John Kirby

In answer to the question, John Kirby said, “We obviously still believe in the importance of viable, vibrant democratic institutions all over the world. And nothing has changed about our desires to see that the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people are met, and that includes being able to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections.”

The newsperson asked another question to John Kirby. He asked, “Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal, received a six-month sentence on New Year’s Day, widely believed to be driven by political vengeance from the ruling prime minister. Is President Biden aware of this current situation, considering Yunus’s remarkable contribution to the poverty alleviation around the globe? And he was quite (inaudible), and he received Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In answer, Kirby said, “I’ll have to take the question.”