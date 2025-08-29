EC aims to complete preparations by November

The Election Commission (EC) plans to complete all key preparatory tasks by 30 November, ahead of announcing the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The constitutional body unveiled its work plan yesterday, Thursday, outlining the roadmap for the upcoming polls.

The plan specifies tentative timelines for completing major preparations, including dialogues among stakeholders, finalising the voter list, revising electoral laws and regulations, registering new political parties, and demarcating constituencies—altogether 24 key tasks.

BNP has welcomed the announcement of the election roadmap. However, National Citizens’ Party (NCP) said moving toward elections without first ensuring the legal and constitutional foundation of the July Charter amounts to reneging on earlier government commitments.

Jamaat-e-Islami described the roadmap as conventional and somewhat misleading. The interim government and EC had earlier indicated that the 13th parliamentary election would be held before Ramadan (in the first half of February 2026). With that goal in mind, the EC formally announced its work plan. However, the roadmap does not mention the exact date of the election schedule.