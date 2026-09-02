Gas, power sectors face multiple problems; imports offer a short-term solution

Gas production in Bangladesh has been declining for nine years. Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have become difficult because of the war in the Middle East, while prices have risen sharply.

Some power plants are being forced to remain idle because of gas shortages. Load-shedding of as much as 3,500 megawatts a day is also being imposed.

Meanwhile, the government owes Tk 440 billion to private power plants. It is having to provide massive subsidies, but does not have sufficient funds. Importing fuel at higher prices is also putting additional pressure on foreign-exchange reserves.

Overall, the gas, power and energy sectors are facing multiple crises. Analysts and businesspeople in the sector, however, say solutions are available. The government needs to take decisions on the matter.

According to the analysts, if electricity can be supplied by temporarily incurring higher costs, the broader impact on the economy will be far greater. The government would also benefit indirectly through higher tax revenues. Therefore, they argue, electricity supplies should be ensured even if that means higher costs.