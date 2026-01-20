Pay commission report for govt employees tomorrow, with recommendation for implementation from 1 July
The Pay Commission is set to submit a report tomorrow, Wednesday, recommending new salary structures for government officers and employees.
The head of the commission, Zakir Ahmed Khan, along with all its members, will present this report to the Chief Advisor at the state guesthouse Jamuna at 5 PM.
Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed will be present at that time.
Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed informed Prothom Alo about these details at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.
When asked for further information, the Finance Advisor declined to comment until the report is officially submitted.
According to responsible sources, the Pay Commission has recommended the partial implementation of the salary structure starting from 1 January 2026.
It is expected to be fully effective from the first day of the fiscal year 2026-27, that is, from 1 July of the upcoming year.
The previous plan of the Finance Ministry was for the Pay Commission to submit its report to the Finance Advisor, who would then present it to the Chief Advisor's office.
This plan has changed, and now the members of the Pay Commission will directly submit the report to the Chief Advisor's residence at Jamuna.
In response to a question, the Finance Advisor mentioned that the head of the Pay Commission, Zakir Ahmed Khan, will highlight various aspects of the report.
Expected increase:
According to sources, the current minimum salary of Tk 8,250 is expected to be more than double.
The current maximum salary, set at Tk 78,000, is being increased to more than Tk 120,000 .
There is a recommendation to set the ratio between the highest and lowest salaries at 1:8.
Meanwhile, the revised budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 has increased operating expenses by Tk 220 billion. This step has been taken as part of the partial implementation of the new salary structure.
According to the Pay Commission's recommendations, fully implementing the salary structure would require an additional Tk 700 to Tk 800 billion.
It is reported that the proposed salary structure recommends a greater increase in salaries and allowances at the lower levels.
The Pay Commission was formed on 27 July of last year to determine a new salary structure for government officers and employees. The commission's head is Zakir Ahmed Khan, the former finance secretary and chairman of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF). The 21-member commission was asked to submit a report within six months.
Government officers and employees currently receive salaries and allowances according to the 2015 salary structure. The number of government officers and employees is currently around 1.5 million.