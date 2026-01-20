Pay commission report for govt employees tomorrow, with recommendation for implementation from 1 July

The Pay Commission is set to submit a report tomorrow, Wednesday, recommending new salary structures for government officers and employees.

The head of the commission, Zakir Ahmed Khan, along with all its members, will present this report to the Chief Advisor at the state guesthouse Jamuna at 5 PM.

Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed will be present at that time.

Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed informed Prothom Alo about these details at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked for further information, the Finance Advisor declined to comment until the report is officially submitted.