Another diesel-laden tanker arrives at Chittagong Port
A tanker named Lian Huan Hu, carrying 27,050 metric tonnes of diesel from Singapore has arrived at Chattogram port.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Senior General Manager Md Yusuf Hossain Bhuiyan confirmed the vessel''s arrival at the port''s Dolphin Jetty. The diesel will be unloaded at the depots of Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna Oil.
Earlier, on Monday, another tanker, Xiu Chi, arrived from Singapore with 27,024 metric tonnes of diesel. Rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Iran conflict, have sparked concerns over potential fuel price hikes and a global energy crunch.
To address the fuel situation, the government has been implementing various measures. While several LNG and LPG vessels have entered the country via the Strait of Hormuz, only two diesel tankers have arrived so far.
Three more diesel shipments are expected soon. The SPT Themis tanker will arrive Thursday with 30,484 metric tonnes of diesel, followed by Raffles Samurai on Saturday.
Another tanker, Chang Hang Hong Two, is scheduled to dock on 15 March, each carrying roughly 30,000 metric tonnes. Collectively, these five shipments from different Asian countries will supply about 144,205 metric tonnes of refined diesel.
Between July and February of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh imported 2,328,000 metric tonnes of diesel from nine countries, with nearly 78 per cent sourced from Singapore, Malaysia, and India.