Another diesel-laden tanker arrives at Chittagong Port

To address the fuel situation, the government has been implementing various measures. While several LNG and LPG vessels have entered the country via the Strait of Hormuz, only two diesel tankers have arrived so far.

Three more diesel shipments are expected soon. The SPT Themis tanker will arrive Thursday with 30,484 metric tonnes of diesel, followed by Raffles Samurai on Saturday.

Another tanker, Chang Hang Hong Two, is scheduled to dock on 15 March, each carrying roughly 30,000 metric tonnes. Collectively, these five shipments from different Asian countries will supply about 144,205 metric tonnes of refined diesel.

Between July and February of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh imported 2,328,000 metric tonnes of diesel from nine countries, with nearly 78 per cent sourced from Singapore, Malaysia, and India.