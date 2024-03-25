PM Hasina to address nation this evening

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening on the occasion of the Independence and National Day-2024.

"The prime minister will deliver her speech to the nation at 7:30pm today," PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.

This will be the prime minister's first speech to the nation marking the Independence Day upon assuming office for the fifth term and fourth in a row after winning the 12th parliamentary election on 7 January last.