What Trump writes to Prof Yunus in a letter mentioning 35pc tariff
The United States, one of the key markets for Bangladesh’s top export item, readymade garments, imposed a 37 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi goods in April.
Prior to the implementation of this aggressive tariff rate, interim government’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump requesting some time.
Following that request, Trump granted a three-month extension before enforcing the increased tariff. During this time, he urged countries to reach agreements with the US by taking steps to reduce bilateral trade deficits.
So far, only the United Kingdom and Vietnam have signed trade deals with the United States, while US officials said a deal with India is also nearing finalisation.
Just before the three-month deadline was due to expire, Donald Trump on Monday extended the grace period once again, until 1 August.
On that day, he also sent letters to the heads of government of 14 countries, warning that unless solutions were reached to reduce the US trade deficit, higher tariffs would be imposed on exports to the United States from 1 August.
One of those letters was sent to Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government.
Trump has published all the letters on his social media platform, Truth Social. Below is the letter addressed to the Chief Adviser:
His Excellency
Muhammad Yunus
Chief Advisor of the People's
Republic of Bangladesh
Dhaka
THE WHITE HOUSE
WASHINGTON
July 7, 2025
Dear Mr. Yunus:
It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Bangladesh, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country. Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Bangladesh, and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Bangladesh’s Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Bangladesh a Tariff of only 35% on any and all Bangladeshi products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 35% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Bangladesh, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - In other words, in a matter of weeks.
If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge. Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Bangladesh’s Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!
We look forward to working with you as your Trading Partner for many years to come. If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.
Thank you for your attention to this matter!
With best wishes, I am,
Sincerely,
DONALD J. TRUMP
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA