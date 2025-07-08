What Trump writes to Prof Yunus in a letter mentioning 35pc tariff

Trump has published all the letters on his social media platform, Truth Social. Below is the letter addressed to the Chief Adviser:

His Excellency

Muhammad Yunus

Chief Advisor of the People's

Republic of Bangladesh

Dhaka

THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON

July 7, 2025

Dear Mr. Yunus:

It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Bangladesh, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country. Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Bangladesh, and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Bangladesh’s Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Bangladesh a Tariff of only 35% on any and all Bangladeshi products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 35% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Bangladesh, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - In other words, in a matter of weeks.