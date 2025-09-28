Debate, division over February elections unwarranted

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged all parties and groups to work towards restoring democracy through a national election in the first half of February, without creating debate or division.

He said history shows that countries returning to democratic processes quickly after an uprising have fared well, while those that delayed elections by dragging disputes and issues ended up facing civil wars, social divisions, and economic disaster.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Reform and Election: The Context of National Unity” organised by Democracy Dias Bangladesh, Amir Khasru discussed the ongoing reform process and the upcoming elections. The seminar was held yesterday, Saturday afternoon, at the BIISS auditorium in Ramna, Dhaka. Democracy Dias Bangladesh, a research-based organisation, launched its activities two years ago.