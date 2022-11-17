'Decision after verification if Jamaat seeks registration in different name'

Election commissioner Rashida Sultana said it would be unfair to say in advance whether Jamaat-e-Islami is seeking registration under a different name.

"If the allegation is proved true, then the commission will decide their fate," said Rashida Sultana at her office at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.

Earlier, Projonmo '71, an organisation of offspring of martyrs of the liberation war, submitted a memorandum to the EC, demanding not to approve the registration of any political parties, including Bangladesh Development Party (BDP), reportedly affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami.