Over 1000 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs  

Of the latest deaths, one was reported from Dhaka and another from Chattogram division, raising the death tolls in the divisions to 67 and 36 respectively.
The dengue death toll remained static in Mymensingh and Khulna at two and in Barishal division at five. Of the new patients, 589 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 455 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 3,492 dengue patients, including 2,286 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The Directorate has recorded 31,063 dengue cases and 27,458 recoveries so far this year.