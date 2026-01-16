‘If you procrastinate, we’ll separate Chattogram from Bangladesh’

Leaders and activists of the Chattogram city and Chattogram University units of Inqilab Moncho on Friday brought out a protest procession, demanding the arrest and trial of those responsible for the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the organisation’s convener.

The procession began in front of the Andarkilla Shahi Jam-e-Mosque in Chattogram city after Jummah prayers.

Marching through several areas of the city, the procession later culminated in a rally at Kazir Dewri.

From around 2:30 pm, demonstrators occupied the Kazir Dewri intersection, chanting various slogans, including “Who are you, who am I—Hadi, Hadi”. They were also holding placards reading “Justice for Hadi”.