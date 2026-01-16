Inqilab Moncho leader
‘If you procrastinate, we’ll separate Chattogram from Bangladesh’
Leaders and activists of the Chattogram city and Chattogram University units of Inqilab Moncho on Friday brought out a protest procession, demanding the arrest and trial of those responsible for the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the organisation’s convener.
The procession began in front of the Andarkilla Shahi Jam-e-Mosque in Chattogram city after Jummah prayers.
Marching through several areas of the city, the procession later culminated in a rally at Kazir Dewri.
From around 2:30 pm, demonstrators occupied the Kazir Dewri intersection, chanting various slogans, including “Who are you, who am I—Hadi, Hadi”. They were also holding placards reading “Justice for Hadi”.
At the outset of the rally, former leader of the anti-discrimination student movement in Chattogram, Ibne Hossain Ziyad, addressed the gathering.
“The interim (government) has started to procrastinate over the trial of Hadi’s killing. If justice is not delivered, we will launch a movement, if necessary, to remove the law adviser, the home affairs adviser and the interim government itself,” he said.
July Oikya Chattogram chief coordinator Abrar Hasan Riyad alleged that a hastily prepared and flawed charge sheet had been submitted in the case.
He said, “A charge sheet has been filed in undue haste, containing incorrect information. Our brothers from Inqilab Moncho have identified the errors in the charge sheet. The principal accused must be included in the charge sheet, arrested and brought to trial. Otherwise, even tougher programmes will be announced.”
Speaking at the rally, Rafsan Rakib, convener of the Inqilab Moncho Chattogram University unit, claimed that the charge sheet in the Hadi murder case failed to reflect the correct facts.
“Is the interim (government) playing games with us? From Chattogram, I declare this today: if you continue to delay matters, we will separate Chattogram from Bangladesh,” he stated while addressing the rally.
Osman Hadi was shot on 12 December last year in the Box Culvert Road area under Paltan Model police station in the capital. On 14 December, Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, filed a case on charges of attempted murder. After Osman Hadi later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on 18 December, the case was converted into a murder case.
On 6 January, the investigating officer of the case, inspector Faisal Ahmed of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, submitted a charge sheet to the court against a total of 17 accused.
Subsequently, on 12 January, the case complainant, Abdullah Al Jaber, appeared before the court and sought time until yesterday, Thursday, to review the police-submitted charge sheet.
On that day, the complainant filed a naraji (petition of objection) with the court, expressing dissatisfaction with the charge sheet.