Bangladesh asks Pakistan to apologise, settle some historical issues
Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to formally apologise for their forces’ genocide during the liberation war in 1971 and settle some other unresolved bilateral issues, in an effort to ensure a strong foundation for bilateral relationship.
The message was conveyed during a foreign secretary-level meeting in Dhaka on Thursday. In response, Pakistan expressed its willingness to hold discussions for settling the existing issues.
Foreign secretary Jasim Uddin came up with the disclosure at a press briefing at the foreign ministry in the evening on Thursday, while the secretary-level talks took place at state guest house Padma in the morning.
In the discussion, Jasim Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation and Pakistan’s foreign secretary Amna Baloch led her side. Later, Amna Baloch paid courtesy calls on chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain. She landed in Dhaka in the previous afternoon.
Secretary Jasim told the media that they presented the historically unresolved issues before the Pakistan delegation, including apology for genocide in 1971, repatriation of stranded Pakistani nationals, providing a fair share of undivided wealth, handing over the foreign aid received for the victims of the 1970 cyclone.
Describing Pakistan as a friendly nation in South Asia, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh sought cooperation from the country to develop a solid, welfare and future-oriented bilateral relationship by settling the historically unresolved issues at earliest. They laid emphasis on bilateral collaboration in this regard.
“Pakistan suggested continued discussion in future over these issues. The meeting that took place today was supposed to be a regular practice, but the last one was held in 2010,” Jasim Uddin said, reminding that they do not expect all issues to be resolved in the very first meeting after around one and a half decades.
Amna Baloch happy to be in Dhaka
Following the foreign secretary-level talks, Amna Baloch held a courtesy meeting with foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain. In a post-meeting press briefing, she said she is happy to visit Dhaka, and her discussions with Bangladeshi officials were very good.
Ishaq Dar’s trip to Dhaka
Foreign secretary Jasim Uddin also told the media that Pakistan’s deputy prime minister as well as foreign minister Ishaq Dar will be visiting Dhaka on 27 and 28 April. The itinerary of his trip has been finalised in the secretary-level meeting.