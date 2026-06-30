Bodies of five Bangladeshis killed in Qatar road crash returned home

The bodies of five Bangladeshi nationals who were killed in a road accident in Qatar’s Al Shahaniya area have been brought back to Bangladesh. The bodies arrived on Tuesday morning through funding provided by the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadir of Gachhbari village, Mustak Ahmed Afnan of Majhtaluk village, Zubayer Ahmed of the same village, Jasim Uddin of Agataluk village, and Jibal Ahmed of Amarpur village, all from Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet.

The bodies were transported on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-226), which departed from Hamad International Airport in Qatar on Monday night and arrived at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani International Airport on Tuesday morning.