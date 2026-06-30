Bodies of five Bangladeshis killed in Qatar road crash returned home
The bodies of five Bangladeshi nationals who were killed in a road accident in Qatar’s Al Shahaniya area have been brought back to Bangladesh. The bodies arrived on Tuesday morning through funding provided by the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadir of Gachhbari village, Mustak Ahmed Afnan of Majhtaluk village, Zubayer Ahmed of the same village, Jasim Uddin of Agataluk village, and Jibal Ahmed of Amarpur village, all from Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet.
The bodies were transported on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-226), which departed from Hamad International Airport in Qatar on Monday night and arrived at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani International Airport on Tuesday morning.
The five Bangladeshi expatriates were killed in a tragic road accident in Al Shahaniya on the morning of 21 June. The information was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Mohammad Mashhudul Kabir, counsellor (Labour) at the Labour Welfare Wing of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Qatar.
According to the embassy, the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board financed all necessary arrangements for repatriating the bodies to Bangladesh.
The embassy had earlier said that the relevant wing of the ministry would facilitate the handover of the bodies to the victims’ families and provide other necessary assistance.