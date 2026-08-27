'I do not want bail now', Dipu Moni tells tribunal

Former Education Minister Dipu Moni told the International Crimes Tribunal, "I have been incarcerated for two years. My bail application was submitted last April. Now I don't want bail. I wish to withdraw my bail application."

Dipu Moni made these remarks today, Thursday, in the International Crimes Tribunal-1. She was produced before the tribunal today in a case regarding crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. Today was scheduled as her bail hearing.

Before the commencement of the bail hearing in the tribunal today, former Minister Dipu Moni sought permission to speak. The tribunal granted her permission to speak. Later, Dipu Moni spoke these words through the microphone in the tribunal's dock.