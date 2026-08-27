'I do not want bail now', Dipu Moni tells tribunal
Former Education Minister Dipu Moni told the International Crimes Tribunal, "I have been incarcerated for two years. My bail application was submitted last April. Now I don't want bail. I wish to withdraw my bail application."
Dipu Moni made these remarks today, Thursday, in the International Crimes Tribunal-1. She was produced before the tribunal today in a case regarding crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. Today was scheduled as her bail hearing.
Before the commencement of the bail hearing in the tribunal today, former Minister Dipu Moni sought permission to speak. The tribunal granted her permission to speak. Later, Dipu Moni spoke these words through the microphone in the tribunal's dock.
Dipu Moni said, "Previously, during the bail hearing, the tribunal asked, what will you do going home? Now, I no longer need to go home. My husband, Tawfiq Nawaz, was bedridden for seven years. He could not speak. He would blink in response if spoken to. I took care of my bedridden husband for five years during my governmental responsibilities. In this situation, my husband had to live in an unknown place for two years after leaving home. He lived in a dependent state. I couldn't take care of him. He couldn't accept this life."
On the night of 18 August, Dipu Moni's husband, Tawfiq Nawaz, passed away. On 26 April, Dipu Moni's bail application was submitted by her lawyer.
Dipu Moni also mentioned that her husband was admitted to the hospital four months ago because of deteriorating health conditions.
She said, "I applied for bail to visit him then. I could not be with my partner of 39 years in his final moments. Now, there's no need for me to go home. Who else can I turn to? My children want bail. There’s no rush for me to return home."
At that moment, the tribunal expressed that they were very saddened. They acknowledged that Dipu Moni's request was reasonable, but they must consider many other factors.
The next date for Dipu Moni's bail hearing has been set for 17 September. The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, includes Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury. They were present during the bail hearing.