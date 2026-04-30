Mob culture persists despite home minister’s pledge, surges in April

Soon after taking the oath as minister, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed went to the Secretariat on 18 February this year and declared that mob culture (the practice of unruly crowds carrying out collective attacks) would stop completely.

On that day, at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Secretariat, on his first working day, he said, “Mob culture is over. It will not be allowed in the name of pressing demands. However, processions and rallies can be held, and memorandums can be submitted to press legitimate demands. We want to continue the democratic process.”

Contrary to the minister’s pledge, not only has mob culture not ended, it has in fact increased in April compared to March. This rising trend has been highlighted by the human rights organisation Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF). The picture was presented in its April human rights report released today, Thursday.