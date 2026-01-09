‘Controversy’ over 247 recruitments in 15 months

During the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted through a mass uprising, there were various controversies surrounding the recruitment of teachers, officers, and employees at the University of Chittagong.

At times, appointments were made outside official circulars; at other times, allegations surfaced of recruitment based on partisan considerations or nepotism. Now, a section of teachers has raised questions over the appointments made by the current administration as well.

Following the July uprising, Muhammad Yeahia Akhter assumed office as vice-chancellor in September 2024. Two pro-vice-chancellors also took charge around the same time. Over the past 15 months since assuming office, the current administration has appointed at least 247 people, including teachers, officers, and employees.

Recruitment circulars have also been issued for at least another 304 positions. Of these, the recruitment process for 141 candidates is at its final stage and is scheduled to be approved at the Syndicate meeting to be held today, Friday, at 11:00 am. Among them are 47 teachers and 94 officers and employees.