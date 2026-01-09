University of Chittagong
‘Controversy’ over 247 recruitments in 15 months
During the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted through a mass uprising, there were various controversies surrounding the recruitment of teachers, officers, and employees at the University of Chittagong.
At times, appointments were made outside official circulars; at other times, allegations surfaced of recruitment based on partisan considerations or nepotism. Now, a section of teachers has raised questions over the appointments made by the current administration as well.
Following the July uprising, Muhammad Yeahia Akhter assumed office as vice-chancellor in September 2024. Two pro-vice-chancellors also took charge around the same time. Over the past 15 months since assuming office, the current administration has appointed at least 247 people, including teachers, officers, and employees.
Recruitment circulars have also been issued for at least another 304 positions. Of these, the recruitment process for 141 candidates is at its final stage and is scheduled to be approved at the Syndicate meeting to be held today, Friday, at 11:00 am. Among them are 47 teachers and 94 officers and employees.
Alleging that these recruitments are driven by nepotism and an effort to strengthen a particular group, the BNP-aligned teachers’ organisation, the Jatiyatabadi Shikkhok Forum, has sent a letter to the vice-chancellor.
Rejecting the allegations, Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Yeahia Akhter said, “We are trying to appoint teachers through a transparent process. Recruitment is now being conducted through written tests, viva voce, and presentations.”
Regarding the large number of appointments, he said many employees had left their jobs over the past one and a half years, and appointments were being made based on necessity to fill vacant posts. He added that more teachers would need to be recruited in the future.
How the recruitment was carried out
Over the past 15 months, the current administration has published at least 25 recruitment circulars to appoint 551 people in various positions. The recruitment process for all these circulars has not yet been completed. So far, 63 teachers have been appointed.
Twelve officers have been recruited, along with 75 third-grade employees and at least 100 fourth-grade employees. In total, the number of appointees stands at 247.
An analysis of recruitment data shows that 63 teachers were appointed across 18 departments. Among the selected teachers, three did not join, while two were halted due to issues related to dope tests. Notable departments include Physics, Banking and Insurance, Zoology, and the Institute of Modern Languages.
Allegations of irregularities
An analysis of documents shows that on 28 August last year, Mohammod Anwar Sayed, chair of the Bangla Department, formally informed the university administration that there was no need to recruit new teachers in the department. Despite this, a recruitment circular for seven positions was published on 29 September of the same year.
Questions have also been raised over teacher recruitment in the Department of Persian Language and Literature. In a letter, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that recruitment circulars were issued before post approvals were granted. The letter requested that the recruitment process be suspended.
Earlier, on 19 April last year, the authorities issued a circular for two teaching positions in the Department of Persian Language and Literature. According to university rules, approval from the department’s planning committee is required before issuing such circulars, but this was not obtained, said department chair Altaf Hossain. In addition, on 18 September of that year, three candidates aspiring for teaching positions held a press conference alleging nepotism after the examination.
Mohammad Jahedur Rahman Chowdhury, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Shikkhok Forum and a professor at the Institute of Marine Sciences, told Prothom Alo that the recruitment process was completed in undue haste. “Essentially, a particular group is being strengthened. General candidates are not getting opportunities. These matters should be scrutinised by the UGC,” he said.
Number of recruitments under previous VCs
Six vice-chancellors served at the University of Chittagong between 2009 and September 2024. An analysis of information obtained under the Right to Information Act shows that the number of recruitments was significant during almost every vice-chancellor’s tenure.
From February 2009 to November 2010, Abu Yusuf served as vice-chancellor, during whose approximately one-and-a-half-year tenure 88 people were appointed. From December 2010 to June 2011, during the slightly over six-month tenure of acting vice-chancellor Professor Md Alauddin, 40 appointments were made.
From June 2011 to June 2015, during Professor Md Anwarul Azim’s four-year tenure, 599 people were recruited—the highest in the university’s history. From June 2015 to June 2019, during Professor Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury’s tenure, 532 appointments were made.
During the Awami League government’s last tenure, Vice-Chancellor Professor Shirin Akhter recruited 316 people over nearly five years. Professor Mohammad Abu Taher made no appointments during his tenure as vice-chancellor from 20 March to 12 September 2024.
Regarding recruitment at the university, UGC Chairman SMA Faiz told Prothom Alo that if there were any deviations from rules in the recruitment of teachers, officers, and employees at the University of Chittagong, the commission would look into the matter. However, he said there was no obstacle to making appointments in accordance with regulations.