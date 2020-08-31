OC Pradeep placed on fresh remand

The prime accused in the retired army officer Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder, Teknaf police station’s suspended officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das was placed on remand for the fourth consecutive time.

Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah’s court granted the remand for Pradeep for one more day

Assistant superintendent of police Khairul Islam of RAB-15, the agency investigating the murder case, said Pradeep refused to record his deposition under the Section 164. Later, the court accepted the plea for one-day remand.