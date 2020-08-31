OC Pradeep placed on fresh remand

The prime accused in the retired army officer Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder, Teknaf police station’s suspended officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das was placed on remand for the fourth consecutive time.
Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah’s court granted the remand for Pradeep for one more day
Assistant superintendent of police Khairul Islam of RAB-15, the agency investigating the murder case, said Pradeep refused to record his deposition under the Section 164. Later, the court accepted the plea for one-day remand.
Pradeep was produced before the court around 1:30pm and later taken to RAB office at about 2:30pm.
Earlier in the morning, one of the key accused killing retired army officer Sinha, sub-inspector (SI) of Teknaf police station Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, started giving his deposition in the court under Section 164. He was taken to the Cox's Bazar court in a RAB vehicle around 10:15am on Monday.
On 31 July, Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check post on his way back to the Nilima Resort in Himchhari, Cox's Bazar, on Marine Drive, after filming travel videos in the Marishbunia hills of Teknaf. Police arrested Shahedul Islam Sifat, who was with Sinha at the time. Later, another colleague of theirs, Shipra Debnath, was arrested from Nilima Resort. Both Sifat and Shipra are now out on bail.
According to RAB sources, there are 13 accused in Sinha murder case. They are Teknaf police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost inspector in-charge Liaqat Ali, SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, SI Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun, Armed Police Battalion member SI Md Shahjahan, constable Rajib and Md Abdullah and Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Mohammad Ayas, residents of Marishbunia area of Teknaf.
Following the remand, three members of the ApBN made a confessional statement under Section 164 in the senior judicial magistrate's court a few days ago. Three of them are currently in the district jail. At the time of the incident, three members of ApBN were in charge of the Shamlapur check post. They were shown arrested in the Sinha murder case.
On 28 August, RAB remanded OC Pradeep Kumar Das, inspector Liaqat Ali and police SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit in the third phase in the case.