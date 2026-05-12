PM calls for focusing on research, innovation in universities

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday called for placing greater emphasis on research and innovation along with textbook-based education in the universities of the country.

“There has been growing discussion about whether our universities are maintaining global standards in education and research. Unfortunately, the reality is that in the 21st century, our universities have yet to reach the expected level in globally recognized university rankings in terms of education, research, and academic excellence,” he said.

Noting that in global rankings, research publications, citations, and innovation are given significant importance, the premier said our educationists must think more deeply about where we stand in these areas.

“If universities do not pay attention to research and innovation alongside traditional academic learning, it will be difficult for us to survive in the present competitive world,” he added.

Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, made the remarks while adessing the inaugural session of a daylong national workshop at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday morning.