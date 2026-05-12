Nat'l workshop on higher education at DU
PM calls for focusing on research, innovation in universities
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday called for placing greater emphasis on research and innovation along with textbook-based education in the universities of the country.
“There has been growing discussion about whether our universities are maintaining global standards in education and research. Unfortunately, the reality is that in the 21st century, our universities have yet to reach the expected level in globally recognized university rankings in terms of education, research, and academic excellence,” he said.
Noting that in global rankings, research publications, citations, and innovation are given significant importance, the premier said our educationists must think more deeply about where we stand in these areas.
“If universities do not pay attention to research and innovation alongside traditional academic learning, it will be difficult for us to survive in the present competitive world,” he added.
Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, made the remarks while adessing the inaugural session of a daylong national workshop at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday morning.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) organised the workshop titled “Transforming Higher Education in Bangladesh: Roadmap to Sustainable Excellence” with the aim of making the country’s higher education system more modern, inclusive and sustainable.
Stating that the world has now entered the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Prime Minister said, “In this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, Internet of Things, genetic engineering, biotechnology, cyber-security, quantum computing, industrial, big data, material science, nanotechnology and fifth-generation wireless technology, are on the one hand controlling our world of thought. On the other hand, they are ruling people's workplace or employment.”
As a result, he said, the use of new technologies is on the one hand increasing unemployment in the traditional job market and on the other hand creating new employment opportunities.
“To meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and enter new job markets, we must move away from a memorization-based and certificate-focused education system. We have to reshape our traditional education system according to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Tarique Rahman said.
He emphasised that in the current world, technology based education is not only essential for personal development, but also a key iver of economic growth, innovation, and international competitiveness.
Thus, the premier stressed the need for stronger collaboration between universities and the industrial sector, saying the demands of the industrial sector must be incorporated in curriculum formulation.
Noting that in the current world, education is no longer confined within schools, colleges, or universities, he said, “Today, the practice of knowledge is not limited to a specific subject. Rather, we see the combination of data science with biology, or engineering with sociology. Therefore, the boundaries of knowledge are constantly expanding and being dynamic. It is important for us to stay closely connected to the nature of this pace of change”.
Stressing the need for redesigning curriculum, Tarique Rahman said millions of students graduate every year from the universities, yet many remain unemployed.
Noting that the unemployment rate is higher among the higher educated people, he said there are different opinions about the reasons behind this.
But, the Prime Minister said, many agree that the inability to acquire skills in addition to academic education is one of the major reasons for the high unemployment rate among the higher educated people.
“The current government believes that it is the demand of time to revamp our education curriculum from primary syllabus to higher levels. It is not possible to eliminate unemployment without job-oriented education with moral values,” he said.
“It is also not possible to survive in global competition without a time befitting curriculum. That’s why the present government has taken initiative to updating syllabuses,” the premier continued.
He said especially to make the higher education system time-befitting, the government has taken effective steps to introduce apprenticeships and internships, and enhance industry-academia collaboration.
“This programme is being started by initially establishing relationships of local educational and business institutions with universities located in divisional cities,” he added.
As a result, he said students will be able to acquire work skills by gaining hands-on learning in addition to traditional academic knowledge and they will no longer have to remain unemployed after completing their education,” the Prime Minister said.
He said that steps have been taken to provide seed funding or innovation grants through a competitive process to commercialize innovative business ideas in colleges and universities.
“The goal of this initiative is to create entrepreneurs from campuses so that these entrepreneurs will be able to contribute to the country's economy by implementing new and creative business ideas,” the premier added.
Tarique Rahman said as a result of acquiring skills while still studying, students may be able to create employment for several others as an entrepreneur instead of waiting for job.
In addition to these initiatives, the government is planning to establish ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Institute’ and ‘Science Park’ in higher educational institutions, he said.
The government has also a plan to encourage education and skilled-related events like science fairs, innovation fairs, and product sourcing fairs in partnership with local and international institutions.
“Not only in higher education, the government has planned to make technical and practical education mandatory in the education curriculum from the school level,” he added.
Quoting British author Tom Wynne, he said, “I think a famous comment by British author Tom Wynne, who is known as a ‘business strategist and analyst’ especially in the digital world, is quite relevant to the content of today's workshop”.
“He (Wynne) said Uber, the world’s largest taxi company, owns no vehicles. Facebook, the world’s most popular media owner, creates no content. Alibaba, the most valuable retailer, has no inventory. And Airbnb, the world’s largest accommodation provider, owns no real estate,” the premier said.
“That means they are ruling the world in their respective fields with innovative ideas. These institutions are basically ‘smart interfaces’. They are not providing services, but bringing together those who want to provide services and those who want to receive services. This is technology-based knowledge,” he said.
Terming the students the lifeblood of the university, the Prime Minister said it is natural for the government to allocate funds to advance innovation or research activities in the university.
“However, I know that in many countries around the world, including Britain, many of the university alumni sponsor the university's ‘research and innovation’ activities. That’s why many people say, ‘students are the lifelblood of the university, and alumni are its backbone’,” he added.
The Prime Minister urged the academicians to take initiatives to involve the alumni of different universities, including Dhaka University, in the development of education and research in the universities.
Expressing his vision to build a merit-based nation, he said, “Although our resources are not unlimited, it is possible for us to do something new through effective use of those limited resources. I believe that we also have a lot of talented people who can contribute globally if they get proper opportunities”.
“We want to face the challenges of the future by developing and nurturing talent by preventing brain ain,” the premier added.
Noting that a democratic government has been established in the country at the cost of thousands of lives following the struggles of more than one and a half decades against fascism, he said, “This democratic government, which is accountable to the people, wants to build a safe Bangladesh for the present and future generations. This government wants to build a knowledge- and merit-based state and society”.
The premier said his government wants to build a knowledge- and merit-based society where education, research, talent, merit, and creativity will get priority.
“We want to build an education system where every student will get the scope to flourish their potential. Through collective efforts, we want an education system that will illuminate both present and future Bangladesh. We must embrace technological excellence for the sake of a prosperous future,” he added.
In this context, Tarique Rahman urged teachers, journalists, intellectuals, professionals, and people of all classes and professions to remain conscious to preserve religious, social, and moral values while embracing technological advancement.
Earlier, on the occasion, UGC Chairman Professor Mamun Ahmed presented a crest to the Prime Minister.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Education Mahdi Amin spoke at the inaugural session as special guests with UGC Chairman Professor Mamun Ahmed in the chair.
Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Abdul Khaleque and UGC Secretary Md Fakhrul Islam also spoke at the event.