Farhad Mazhar announces baul conference in Manikganj, says he’ll ‘take the beating’ if attacked

Poet and thinker Farhad Mazhar has expressed strong indignation over the arrest of baul singer “bayati maharaj” Abul Sarker, as well as Sunday’s attack on his followers in Manikganj. He has also declared that a future conference of bauls will be held in Manikganj.

He was speaking at a protest gathering in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, organised by Sadhuguru Bhakta O Oli-Awliya Ashekan Parishad on Monday afternoon, to demand the release of Abul Sarker and to protest the assault on baul artistes.

Declaring that the next grand assembly of bauls, fakirs and sadhus would take place in Manikganj, he said, “Those in Manikganj who have been beating these harmless bauls, I shall be there. You can beat me; I shall take the beating. We do not retaliate. But we shall leave you with a lesson.”