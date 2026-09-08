Dengue: Highest single-day deaths and hospitalisations

Dengue is taking a severe turn in Bangladesh, with nine people dying of the disease in the 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday morning. This is the highest number of dengue deaths recorded in a single day so far this year.

A total of 1,571 dengue patients were also admitted to hospitals during the same period, the highest daily number of hospitalisations recorded so far. The previous highest was 1,558 patients, reported on 6 September.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the figures in its dengue bulletin on Tuesday.