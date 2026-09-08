Dengue: Highest single-day deaths and hospitalisations
Dengue is taking a severe turn in Bangladesh, with nine people dying of the disease in the 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday morning. This is the highest number of dengue deaths recorded in a single day so far this year.
A total of 1,571 dengue patients were also admitted to hospitals during the same period, the highest daily number of hospitalisations recorded so far. The previous highest was 1,558 patients, reported on 6 September.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the figures in its dengue bulletin on Tuesday.
With the latest deaths, the number of people who have died of dengue this year has risen to 130. The total number of hospitalisations has reached 45,475.
Among the newly hospitalised patients, 196 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation and 134 in Dhaka South City Corporation. Outside the two city corporations, 408 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka division.
Another 242 patients were admitted in Khulna, 142 in Barishal division, 117 in Chattogram division, 77 in Mymensingh, 71 in Rangpur, 116 in Rajshahi and eight in Sylhet.
As of Tuesday, Khulna division has recorded the highest number of dengue hospitalisations among the divisions, with 7,298 patients.
Last year, more than 400 people died of dengue, while around 102,000 patients were hospitalised.
Bangladesh experienced its first major dengue outbreak in 2000. Since then, dengue cases have been reported every year. However, the disease saw a major surge in 2019.
The highest number of dengue hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 patients were admitted to hospitals.
That year also saw the highest number of dengue deaths, with 1,705 people dying of the disease. Neither the number of deaths nor hospitalisations had reached such levels in the preceding 23 years.