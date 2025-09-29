Mymensingh Zila Parishad: Allocations made for nonexistent institutions

Irregularities have emerged in the 2024–25 revenue budget of Mymensingh Zila Parishad under discretionary activities. Allocations were made in the name of nonexistent institutions, 17 projects were sanctioned in a single union under one scheme, allocations were given without applications, and the same individual secured funds under multiple institutions.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) carried out a raid at the Zila Parishad office last Wednesday to investigate the allegations.

Regarding the matter, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad, Kabir Hossain Sardar, said, “Once the projects are approved by the ministry and the first installment is disbursed, only then can we verify them in the field. One person may obtain allocations under multiple institutions. No one has received allocations without applying.”

Parishad Administrator and Additional Divisional Commissioner Tahmina Akhter told Prothom Alo that the matter has come to their attention. “It will be investigated. If irregularities are found, the funds will be reclaimed. If anyone from the Zila Parishad is involved, action will also be taken against them.”