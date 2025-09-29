Mymensingh Zila Parishad: Allocations made for nonexistent institutions
Irregularities have emerged in the 2024–25 revenue budget of Mymensingh Zila Parishad under discretionary activities. Allocations were made in the name of nonexistent institutions, 17 projects were sanctioned in a single union under one scheme, allocations were given without applications, and the same individual secured funds under multiple institutions.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) carried out a raid at the Zila Parishad office last Wednesday to investigate the allegations.
Regarding the matter, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad, Kabir Hossain Sardar, said, “Once the projects are approved by the ministry and the first installment is disbursed, only then can we verify them in the field. One person may obtain allocations under multiple institutions. No one has received allocations without applying.”
Parishad Administrator and Additional Divisional Commissioner Tahmina Akhter told Prothom Alo that the matter has come to their attention. “It will be investigated. If irregularities are found, the funds will be reclaimed. If anyone from the Zila Parishad is involved, action will also be taken against them.”
18 projects in a single union
Under the ‘Public Health’ sub-sector, 47 projects received allocations amounting to Tk 8.65 million. Of these, 17 projects worth Tk 3.5 million were concentrated in Bhabkhali Union of Sadar Upazila alone.
In the ‘Social Welfare’ sub-sector, out of five projects, Tk 300,000 was allocated for the development of Jamia Abdul Aziz Nur-e-Jannat Women’s Madrasah and Orphanage.
Further inquiry revealed that the allocations were influenced by Ainul Haque, son of late Abdul Aziz of Bhabkhali village. He himself received Tk 700,000 under the names of two madrasahs and a graveyard. He maintains close ties with acting CEO Kabir Hossain Sardar of the Zila Parishad. A video also shows the official traveling in the same car with him.
However, Kabir Hossain Sardar claimed he only accompanied Ainul Haque during a madrasah inspection. “It is being portrayed differently,” he said.
Three allocations for one person
Lawyer Ainul Haque received allocations under three different names: Tk 300,000 for Jamia Abdul Aziz Noore Jannat Women’s Madrasah and Orphanage, Tk 200,000 for Madrasatul Aziz Nurania Hafizia Qawmiya Madrasah (listed as No. 57), and Tk 200,000 for a community graveyard adjacent to the residence of the late Abdul Aziz Mondal (listed as No. 29).
Local residents said that Abdul Aziz Women’s Madrasah is run in a semi-pucca room in his family compound, but no signboard was found on site. The family’s private graveyard next to the house has been shown as a community graveyard.
When asked about receiving three allocations, Ainul Haque said, “This is nothing but Allah’s blessing.” Regarding his association with Kabir Hossain and the video of them traveling in the same car, he said, “I was taking him to visit my madrasah—that’s what the video shows.”
Allocation without application
In the Public Health sub-sector, an allocation of Tk 200,000 was made in the name of Jamia Hazera Women’s Madrasah of Bhabbkhali Union. Its director, Solaiman Hossain, said he had not applied. After the allocation, he learned that the first installment had already been collected by Jamia Hazera Qawmi Women’s Madrasa.
Although “Jamia Hazera Qawmi Women’s Madrasah” is painted on the madrasah’s wall, a new signboard reading “Jamia Hazera Women’s Madrasah” has been installed on the rooftop. The nonexistent institution reportedly put up the signboard just days earlier in order to withdraw funds. On 14 August, the madrasah’s president, Ismail Hossain, lodged a complaint with the Zila Parishad administrator.
On 15 September, a visit to Jamia Hazera Qawmi Women’s Madrasah, near Churkhai Bazaar, found teacher Abul Bashar instructing five children. The attendance register listed the name Jamia Hazera Qawmi Women’s Madrasah. Abul Bashar said enrollment would begin there from next year.
Allocations in the name of nonexistent institutions
In Somor Bapari Bari area of Bhabkhali village, Tk 200,000 was allocated to Rabeya Basri Women’s Qawmi Madrasah, but the name was listed as Rabeya Basri Women’s Madrasah. Its director, Maulana Enamul Haque, said, “After we became aware, we applied about a month ago. We haven’t received the funds yet.”
At the Churkhai three-road junction in Bhabkhali, Ahsanul Ulum Nurani and Hafizia Madrasah received Tk 300,000 in 2023–24, and was again allocated Tk 200,000 in the following fiscal year. This time, however, no application was required. Its director, Maulana Ashraful Anwar, said, “Ainul Haque came to the Madrasah and asked us to go with him to withdraw the funds. We were told that between his expenses and office costs, we would not get even one-third of the allocation.”
Asked about the allegations, Ainul Haque said, “It is not like that—each applicant is withdrawing their own allocation.” Regarding accusations that he and the acting chief executive officer embezzled public funds by using false names, he said, “They are just tagging my name to it.”
Touhiduzzaman, vice-president of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) in Mymensingh city, said, “It is very unfortunate that government allocations are being distributed in this way. Everyone involved in the process should be brought under punishment through a proper investigation.”