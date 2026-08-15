Tk 20.36b retirement-welfare benefits for non-govt teachers-employees unveiled
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday inaugurated the payment of retirement and welfare benefits for teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions, allocating Tk 20.36 billion to clear their long-pending dues.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the payment programme at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital at 11:30am today, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
The applications of teachers and employees seeking benefits from the Non-Government Educational Institutions Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust and Retirement Benefits Board were scrutinized and processed through the iBAS++ system for payment.
The government has allocated Tk 20.36 billion as a one-time payment to settle the retirement and welfare benefits of the teachers and employees.
The funds, which will help clear dues accumulated over the past four years, are being transferred simultaneously to the respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries across all 64 districts.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman delivered a speech at the inaugural ceremony, addressing the teachers and employees.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Prime Minister’s Education Affairs Adviser and Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office Mahdi Amin, Education Secretary Abdul Khaleque and senior officials concerned were present.