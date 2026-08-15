Tk 20.36b retirement-welfare benefits for non-govt teachers-employees unveiled

The applications of teachers and employees seeking benefits from the Non-Government Educational Institutions Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust and Retirement Benefits Board were scrutinized and processed through the iBAS++ system for payment.

The government has allocated Tk 20.36 billion as a one-time payment to settle the retirement and welfare benefits of the teachers and employees.

The funds, which will help clear dues accumulated over the past four years, are being transferred simultaneously to the respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries across all 64 districts.