Election uncertainty may endanger democratic transition: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday voiced concern over the growing public doubt about whether the upcoming national election will be held as scheduled, saying that such uncertainty could put the country’s democratic transition at risk.

“During the rule of the fallen, defeated and fugitive autocrat, people had no interest in national elections. Now, under the interim government, questions are being raised among the public — will the election be held on time?” he said.

While virtually inaugurating the BNP’s membership collection and renewal drive abroad and online payment gateway activities at a city hotel, Tarique said such a situation was not supposed to arise under the interim government.

“The doubts and uncertainty among people about the election may make the path of democratic transition more difficult,” he said.

Tarique said the Awami League established fascism by destroying the country’s electoral system over the past 15 years only to prevent the BNP’s victory. “It is a matter of concern and surprise that even in a fascism-free Bangladesh, a coordinated campaign and various tricks are now being used to block the BNP’s possible victory.”