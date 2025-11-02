Election uncertainty may endanger democratic transition: Tarique
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday voiced concern over the growing public doubt about whether the upcoming national election will be held as scheduled, saying that such uncertainty could put the country’s democratic transition at risk.
“During the rule of the fallen, defeated and fugitive autocrat, people had no interest in national elections. Now, under the interim government, questions are being raised among the public — will the election be held on time?” he said.
While virtually inaugurating the BNP’s membership collection and renewal drive abroad and online payment gateway activities at a city hotel, Tarique said such a situation was not supposed to arise under the interim government.
“The doubts and uncertainty among people about the election may make the path of democratic transition more difficult,” he said.
Tarique said the Awami League established fascism by destroying the country’s electoral system over the past 15 years only to prevent the BNP’s victory. “It is a matter of concern and surprise that even in a fascism-free Bangladesh, a coordinated campaign and various tricks are now being used to block the BNP’s possible victory.”
“But I firmly believe that if every believer in Bangladeshi nationalism and nationalist forces remains united, no conspiracy will be able to separate the BNP from the people, InshaAllah,” he said.
As a responsible political party, the BNP leader said their party has from the very beginning chosen the path of compromise to maintain national unity against fascism.
He said BNP has also extended cooperation to the interim government as much as possible from its position.
“But we have seen how new conditions are being added one after another, making the path to democracy more difficult. We must stay alert about the consequences of such actions,” he said.
Tarique urged all democratic political parties to remain cautious about any evil attempt that may put them in danger. “If we fail to distinguish between strategy and deception, we may ultimately end up surrendering unconditionally to undemocratic or evil forces. I sincerely urge all democratic political parties currently active in Bangladesh to keep this danger in mind.”
Referring to the government’s announcement of holding the national election in February next year, he said the Election Commission will declare the election schedule in due time.
The BNP leader said their party is completing all necessary preparations to take part in this much-awaited election. “As part of this process, the nomination of BNP candidates or BNP-backed candidates in the country’s 300 parliamentary constituencies is now at its final stage.”
As a popular and people-backed party, he said it is normal that in almost every constituency, several qualified BNP leaders are seeking nominations. “This is a matter of pride and honour for any political party.”
Tarique said it is not possible to nominate everyone, and BNP has also decided to support some candidates from other democratic parties that took part in the anti-fascist movement alongside BNP. “Because of this, some BNP aspirants may not get party nominations.”
He urged all BNP leaders, workers, and supporters to accept this reality in the greater interest of the country, the people, and democracy.
“Please consider the party’s decision as final. I want to remind you of the words of the proclaimer of independence, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman: ‘The party is greater than the individual, and the country is greater than the party,” Tarique said.
He said the names of BNP-nominated candidates will soon be announced in phases. “Whoever receives the nomination, please work unitedly to ensure their victory. Remember, a hidden dictatorship with secret ambitions is lurking around you. So do not let petty resentments, quarrels or disputes among yourselves reach a level where the opponent can take advantage of your differences.”
Tarique also reminded those seeking nominations that they are all followers of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman and soldiers of Begum Khaleda Zia. “Remember, if the BNP’s symbol ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ wins, you win, democracy wins, and the country wins.”
He urged all party leaders and activists not to engage in any behaviour that could disrespect the party founder Ziaur Rahman or its Chairperson Khaleda Zia, or embarrass the party’s countless supporters across the country. “Stay with the people and keep them with you,” he said.
Tarique concluded his speech by launching the BNP’s online membership and payment gateway through the website www.bnpbd.org, which allows anyone from anywhere in the world to become a member, renew their membership, or donate to the party online.
He said the new digital initiative would help the BNP move forward in step with technological progress.
Tarique said the new opportunity for overseas Bangladeshis to vote for the first time may seem a bit complicated to some, but he congratulated the Election Commission for opening this avenue.
“InshaAllah, if BNP comes to power, we will take steps to make the voting process for expatriates even simpler in the future,” he said.
On women’s safety, Tarique stressed the urgency of protecting women and children. “About half of our population is female, yet the state and society often remain indifferent to their safety, and recently this negligence seems to be becoming more visible.”
Referring to a newspaper report, he said that in August alone, 93 women across the country were subjected to sexual assault, seven of whom were killed afterwards and 89 women were killed during the same period.
“A society where women and children are not safe cannot be considered truly civilised. I call not only on the BNP’s women’s wing but also on the conscious women of Bangladesh and all citizens to pay attention. From your positions, speak with our daughters, mothers, and sisters, prepare local-level proposals to address their problems, and ensure women’s safety,” the BNP leader said.
Tarique also said the state cannot remain indifferent and the government and administration must play their role in ensuring the safety of women.
“At the same time, as a political party and as party workers, it is our duty to take any position or role needed to build a safe society for women. Social initiatives to protect women and children have, in my personal view, become extremely urgent,” he said.