Enforced disappearance victims depict horrific torture in secret detention cells

Harrowing tales of torture including "waterboarding" was inflicted on victims of enforced disappearance in secret detention cells run by RAB (Rapid Action Battalion).

This information emerged in the second interim report of the commission investigating enforced disappearances. On 4 June, the report titled “Unfolding the Truth: A Structural Diagnosis of Enforced Disappearance in Bangladesh” was handed over to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The report analysed about 1,850 complaints and presented information on 253 victims of enforced disappearance, according to the commission.

The report contains chilling accounts of many people who disappeared at the hands of law enforcement and security agencies. The victims spoke of being kept in unsanitary cells, being beaten while hung upside down, having their nails pulled out, suffering electric shocks, and being tortured in various ways — including being strapped into a spinning chair.

In most cases, no written records were kept of these disappearances, abductions, or detentions. As a result, the perpetrators evaded accountability, the report notes.

Earlier, on 14 December last year, the commission submitted its first interim report. That report detailed who was involved in enforced disappearances during the 15 years of the Awami League government, how the abductions took place, and how victims were tortured or killed.

