Jagannath University female hall: Eight students live in four-bed rooms, ‘crammed’ into reading rooms

Eight students are staying in rooms meant for four. The reading room has only 90 seats for nearly 1,250 female students. Along with accommodation shortages, there are problems with safe drinking water, slow internet, and gas shortages. The quality of food is also being questioned. Overall, students of Jagannath University’s (JnU) Nawab Faizunnesa Chowdhurani Hall—the university’s only female dormitory—are facing severe hardship.

Students said no effective solution to these issues has been implemented even after four years since the hall was opened.

Jagannath University has around 20,000 students, but there is only one residential hall, and it is for female students only. The hall is named Nawab Faizunnesa Chowdhurani Hall.

According to university administration data, the hall was first inaugurated on 20 October 2020. At that time, it was named Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall. It was inaugurated again on 16 March 2022. Students moved into the hall the following day, on 17 March. After the July mass uprising, the hall’s name was changed again on 24 June 2025.