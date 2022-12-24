ERD inks deal with kfw Development Bank on energy-related projects

Economic Relations Division (ERD) has inked three deals with kfw Development Bank for the development of the country's energy efficiency and renewable energy, reports BSS.

Two loan agreements totalling EUR 162 million for the projects titled "Energy Efficiency in the Industry" and the "Renewable Energy Programme II", and a grant agreement of EUR 19.5 million to implement the "Renewable Energy Program III" were signed on Thursday at ERD in the city, said a press release on Friday