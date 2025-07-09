Consensus Commission holds meeting with EC
A meeting was held between the Bangladesh Election Commission and the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday evening.
During the meeting, they exchanged views over the progress in implementing urgent recommendations made by the Election System Reform Commission and the related issues, said a press release from the Consensus Commission on Wednesday.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah and EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on behalf of the Election Commission, attended the meeting held at the conference room of the Consensus Commission.
Vice Chair of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz , members of the consensus commission Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftikharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain and Md Ayub Mia and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haider were present.