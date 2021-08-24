Officials and employees visit secretary's mother out of 'concern': Minister

Officials and employees of the fisheries and livestock ministry called upon the secretary's mother out of care and concern as she was suffering from coronavirus.

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said this on Tuesday, while talking to Prothom Alo.

Fisheries and livestock ministry secretary Raunak Mahmud's mother has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital.

Private television channel, Channel 24, reported that 24 officials and employees of the ministry and affiliated departments had been given the duty to take care of her medical treatment. They had to carry out this duty in shifts for three days.

After this news leaked out, the issue was strongly criticised on social media.