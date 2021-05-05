Officials must stay at workstations during Eid holiday: Govt

Officials and employees of the government and the non-government organisations have been asked to stay at their respective workstations during the Eid holidays.

The cabinet division on Wednesday issued a circular extending the on-going Covid-19 restrictions until 16 May to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

According to the circular to be effected from Thursday, officials and employees of all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices, banks and financial institutions will mandatorily stay at their workstations.

Besides, shops and malls will remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm daily.

In case of violation of health rules, shops and malls will be closed immediately. The use of mask must be ensured.

Mobile courts will conduct drives to take legal actions against those who will violate the government orders, the circular said.