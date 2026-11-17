Monitoring underway to check if civil servants are linked to Awami League: Zahed Ur Rahman
Monitoring is currently underway to determine whether any serving officers or employees of the Republic remain involved with the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country, Zahed Ur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday.
He, however, refrained from disclosing the specific methods being used for this surveillance.
Zahed Ur Rahman made these remarks today, at a press conference held at the Secretariat to brief the media on government activities, in response to a journalist's query regarding the matter.
The PM’s information and broadcasting adviser stated, “It is true that because the Awami League remained in power for many years, numerous people were associated with them. That in itself is not an issue. Civil servants are continuing their duties. However, remaining involved while actively in government service is a grave issue. The government will certainly keep this in mind.”
Zahed Ur Rahman added that the government possesses its own "mechanisms" and ample tools, noting that if the administration wishes to obtain information, it has the means to do so.
Nonetheless, the prime minister's information and broadcasting adviser declined to reveal how the monitoring is being carried out.
Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department (PID), Syed Abdal Ahmed, was also present at the press conference.