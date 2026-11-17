Monitoring is currently underway to determine whether any serving officers or employees of the Republic remain involved with the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country, Zahed Ur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday.

He, however, refrained from disclosing the specific methods being used for this surveillance.

Zahed Ur Rahman made these remarks today, at a press conference held at the Secretariat to brief the media on government activities, in response to a journalist's query regarding the matter.