US discusses govt’s efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls

The United States wants free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner in Bangladesh as the western country has discussed with Bangladesh about the government’s efforts to ensure the people of Bangladesh cast their votes.
The US deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter said this after meeting foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen today, Monday.
On the visit, the US embassy in Dhaka on a Facebook said, “We discussed our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship and its many aspects: US direct investment and trade, our longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and non-partisan election survey team, supporting Rohingya refugees and government efforts to ensure the people of Bangladesh cast their votes in free, fair and peaceful elections.”