Khaleda Zia meets Chief Adviser at Senakunja

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia held a courtesy meeting with Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday, on the sidelines of the Armed Forces Day event at Senakunja in the capital.

Earlier in the afternoon, Khaleda Zia arrived at Senakunja from her residence in Gulshan. After getting out of her car, she was taken to the venue in a wheelchair.