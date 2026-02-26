Video of man advancing with stick towards woman at DU, 3-member inquiry committee formed

However, no statements have been obtained from either of the two students. When contacted over phone late on Wednesday night, Rakib’s mobile phone was found switched off while Tushar disconnected the call.

The video shows two women, one of whom the young man approached with the stick. The alleged victim appears in the footage in tears, demanding justice.

In the video, she states that they had come to TSC after having sehri in Old Dhaka and that they were subsequently harassed.