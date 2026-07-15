PM for collective efforts to make country greener

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said everyone must work together to make Bangladesh greener and urged children to plant at least one tree each every year.

"We all should make an effort to make our country greener," he said.

The Prime Minister made the call while inaugurating a nationwide tree plantation programme at government primary schools at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in the capital this morning.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education organised the event.

Marking the launch of the nationwide initiative in all government primary schools, the Prime Minister planted a ‘Neem’ sapling.