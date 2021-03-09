OIC SG discusses prospects of cooperation with Bangladesh

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef A Al-Othaimeen and state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam had a meeting in Jeddah on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas and prospects of close cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh, according to OIC headquarters.

They praised the good level of existing cooperation and consulted on ways to foster coordination on the issue of the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar, following the visit conducted last week to Bangladesh by a delegation from the OIC General Secretariat to take stock of the situation of Rohingya refugees on the ground.