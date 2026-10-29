Amnesty voices concern over 3 laws in letter to Law Minister

Amnesty International has raised concerns over three recently proposed and enacted laws in a letter to Bangladesh’s law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister.

The three laws are the Cyber Security (Amendment) Act 2026, the Prevention and Remedy of Enforced Disappearance Act 2026 and the Special Response Battalion (SRB) Act 2026.

In a letter sent on 26 October, Amnesty called for the laws to be brought into line with international human rights law. The letter followed a meeting between the organisation’s secretary general and the minister on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Amnesty International has expressed serious concerns over the proposed Cyber Security (Amendment) Act. According to the organisation, the previous Information and Communication Technology Act 2006, Digital Security Act 2018 and Cyber Security Act 2023 were used to curtail human rights, including freedom of expression. The new amendments risk perpetuating human rights violations rather than addressing these problems.