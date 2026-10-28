Costs fall by Tk 140m as competition breaks alleged syndicate

There have been allegations of a lack of competition in the initial tenders for printing free textbooks for the 2027 academic year. Competition, however, has increased in the reretendering process.

In 34 lots, increased competition has brought bids down by nearly 14 per cent, or Tk 93.7 million, from the estimated costs. For 23 lots covering four new textbooks, costs have fallen by a further 8.5 per cent, or Tk 40.6 million. The government has thus saved a total of around Tk 140 million.

According to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), the estimated cost of printing books under the 34 retendered lots was Tk 670.3 million. With increased competition, contractors submitted bids totalling Tk 576.6 million.

NCTB officials say the government could have saved considerably more if the same level of competition had existed in the original tenders. Applying the same rate of cost reduction achieved through retendering to the total value of the original tenders suggests that the government could have saved more than Tk 2.59 billion on secondary-level textbook printing alone.

Printing is underway for around 310 million textbooks for the next academic year, covering pre-primary through Classes-IX and X. More than 220 million of these books are for secondary-level students, with the remainder intended for primary-level students.

The total estimated cost of printing the books is around Tk 19 billion. The government's goal is to deliver the textbooks to students at the beginning of the academic year.