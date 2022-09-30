Government pledges to protect human rights

Detailing what Bangladesh had done to protect human rights, it was said on behalf of the government that Bangladesh had ratified eight of the nine major human rights conventions. It had been sending in regular reports on the progress being made in implementing those declarations.

The convention among these nine that Bangladesh has not ratified, is the convention for the protection of all persons from enforced disappearance. At the end her visit, Michelle Bachelet called upon Bangladesh to ratify this convention. The same call was later made at the meeting of the human rights council. They have also been recommending independent and neutral investigation into the allegations of enforced disappearance and for these incidents to be brought under trial. The government, though, has been rejecting such allegations and has not mentioned the issue in the undertaking submitted to the General Assembly members.

The pledge said that Bangladesh's judiciary is ensuring the right of people to justice. It cited the example of the tribunal formed for the trial of the genocide and crimes against humanity committed in 1971 during the liberation war. It said that the Supreme Court actively issued orders and directives in the cases of public interest litigation.

Concerning the right to the freedom of expression, it was said that the country had a robust and vibrant media. A total of 544 dailies, 359 weeklies, 62 fortnightlies, and 93 monthlies were being published. There were 33 functioning private sector television channels where the government's policies and performance were openly discussed.

Recognising the media persons as frontline workers during the Covid pandemic, the prime minister had made an allocation of USD 1.18 million (USD 11 lakh 80 thousand). No mention was made here either of the concern and recommendations about press freedom made in Michelle Bachelet's statement. Other than Bachelet, global institutions working on the issue of press freedom have been expressing concern about the steadily shrinking space for freedom of expression in Bangladesh and the repression of journalists.