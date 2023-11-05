PM Hasina arrives in Saudi to join Int'l conference on women

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to join the International Conference on Women in Islam to be held in Jeddah.

The Kingdom in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is hosting the conference on 6-8 November.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina at about 01:10 pm (local time).

Earlier, the flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka at 09:10 am.