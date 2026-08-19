Call to restore 1977 clause in new agreement

Bangladesh must negotiate a new Ganges water-sharing treaty with India in light of the changed circumstances and new realities.

In this regard, the guarantee clause, or safeguard provision, included in the 1977 treaty must be reinstated. At the same time, Bangladesh must emphasise establishing the right to information to ensure fairness in water sharing.

Experts made the remarks at a seminar held in the capital on Tuesday afternoon on the 30-year Ganges water-sharing treaty.

The research organisation Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) organised the seminar, titled “Ganges Water Treaty: Issues for Renegotiation.”

Experts also called for strengthening Bangladesh’s negotiating capacity and using international law before signing a new treaty with India.