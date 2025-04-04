Bangladesh

Yunus, Modi join talks on BIMSTEC sidelines

BSS
Bangkok
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a bilateral meeting in Bangkok on 4 April 2025Facebook page Chief Adviser GOB

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand today, Friday.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed it to BSS.

This is the first bilateral meeting between the heads of the governments of the two countries amid a strained relation between Bangladesh and India since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August last year.

