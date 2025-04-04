Yunus, Modi join talks on BIMSTEC sidelines
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand today, Friday.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed it to BSS.
This is the first bilateral meeting between the heads of the governments of the two countries amid a strained relation between Bangladesh and India since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August last year.