Hajj registration deadline extended till 16 October
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for Hajj registration till 16 October, according to a press release issued by the Hajj-3 division on Tuesday.
The notice was addressed to prospective pilgrims for Hajj 2026, Hajj agencies, banks involved in Hajj activities, and other relevant parties.
It requested that all eligible individuals complete their registration within the extended period to ensure participation in the pilgrimage.
Earlier, following the roadmap announced by the Saudi government, the original deadline for Hajj registration was set for 12 October, 2025.
The extension applies to both government and private registration channels, giving prospective pilgrims additional time to secure their arrangements.
The press release was signed by Md Abubakar Siddique, public relations officer of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.