The fire took her home, now its charred remains are her only source of income

One of the children is her granddaughter Lamia, while the other is her grandson Ibrahim. Lamia is the daughter of her son and Ibrahim is the son of her daughter, Tania Akter. Tania lives with her mother in the slum. Their village home was in Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj. Both Anwara and her daughter had been abandoned by their husbands, so the responsibility of supporting the family now rests entirely on the shoulders of the mother and daughter.

Anwara makes a living by collecting scrap metal, polythene and plastic from different areas of Mirpur and selling them to scrap dealers. That income barely supports the four-member family. However, the Kalshi slum fire took away even their meagre possessions. Their home was burned down. They have now built a temporary shelter on one side of the slum using a tarpaulin received as relief assistance.

Anwara said that the spot where she was digging for charcoal was where their house once stood. She is now gathering charcoal from the burnt wooden remains of that house to sell. The charcoal recovered from the ruins has become their source of income. She said poverty and hardship had always been part of their lives, but the fire had left them completely destitute.

“We are surviving on dal, bhat, alu bhorta (rice, lentils and mashed potatoes),” she said.

Eid did not bring any festive joy to their lives this year. The holiday passed amid the grief of losing their home and uncertainty about the future.

“I didn’t even go looking for meat during Eid. If I had, maybe I could have got some. But with our house burned down, where could I leave all this and go?” Anwara said.