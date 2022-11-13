Three more die as dengue death toll crosses 200

With three more deaths reported in 24 hours till Sunday morning, this year's fatalities from dengue climbed to 202, reports UNB.

During this period, 859 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Barishal and another was reported from Chattogram, taking the death toll in these two divisions to nine and 51, respectively.