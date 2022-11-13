Three more die as dengue death toll crosses 200

Meanwhile death toll remained unchanged at 121 in Dhaka, 10 in Khulna , six in Rajshahi, five in Mymensingh divisions.
Of the new patients, 426 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 433 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,189 dengue patients, including 1,885 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 48,529 dengue cases and 45, 138 recoveries so far this year.
This year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from dengue in a year in 2019.