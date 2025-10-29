NOAB president urges political parties to include pledge of press freedom in manifestos

The president of the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), AK Azad, has urged all political parties to commit themselves to protecting press freedom.

He said that political parties should include in their election manifestos a pledge to form a Media Commission and to ensure freedom of the press before the upcoming national election.

He made the remarks at a roundtable discussion titled “Reform in Bangladesh’s Media: Recommendations, Realities, and the Future”, held on Wednesday morning at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The discussion was moderated by Sajjad Sharif, Executive Editor of Prothom Alo.