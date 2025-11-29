No govt restrictions on Tarique Rahman's return: Press Secretary
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said that the government has no restrictions or objections regarding BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s return to the country.
Asked about Tarique Rahman’s statement that the opportunity to decide on his immediate return to the country is not entirely open or exclusively within his control, the press secretary said, “The government has no restrictions or objections of any kind in this regard.”
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has already expressed deep concern over the physical condition of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Shafiqul Alam said.
The Chief Adviser also sought prayers from the countrymen for her quick recovery, he added.