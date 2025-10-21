Call for justice over enforced disappearances, killings, urge lifting ban on AL activities

October 19, 2025

HE Prof. Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser, Interim Government of Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Re: Follow-up on Human Rights CSO Meeting during UNGA 2025

Dear Chief Adviser Yunus:

We write to express our deep appreciation to you for meeting with our group of international human rights organizations during the UN General Assembly to discuss the human rights situation in Bangladesh. More than one year after the July Revolution and the end of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Government, the Interim Government has taken some critical steps to restore basic freedoms, initiate legal reforms, and investigate enforced disappearances and other abuses.

In the narrow window prior to the 2026 elections, we urge you to expand human rights protections and ensure Bangladesh has the strong institutions needed to guarantee free and fair elections and guard against future backsliding. We are deeply concerned that the security sector remains largely unreformed and that members of security forces have not been fully cooperative with accountability and reform efforts. While the Interim Government must take further steps to pursue justice for serious abuses under the previous government, it should immediately end ongoing arbitrary arrests and detentions, including cases against members of the Awami League that appear politically motivated and lack credible evidence.

At the U.N. High-level Conference on the Rohingya, you stated that Rohingya refugees’ repatriation is the only solution to the crisis, and as an “immediate step,” newly arrived refugees “must be allowed to repatriate.” Rohingya refugees have long emphasized their ultimate goal is to return home to Myanmar. But for all Rohingya, including the 150,000 refugees who arrived since late 2023, no part of Myanmar is currently safe for voluntary, dignified, and sustainable returns.